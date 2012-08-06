FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-Russia's Zaripova wins women's steeplechase
August 6, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Athletics-Russia's Zaripova wins women's steeplechase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - World champion Yuliya Zaripova won the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase at the London Olympics on Monday, becoming just the second champion in the event.

The 26-year-old Russian led from the start at a rainy Olympic Stadium and stormed across the finish line well clear of the field in a personal best time of nine minutes 6.72 seconds.

Habiba Ghribi of Tunisia won silver in 9:08.37, a national record, and Ethiopia’s Sofia Assefa took bronze in 9:09.84.

Defending champion Gulnara Galkina of Russia, who won gold in the event’s first appearance at the Olympics four years ago, pulled up injured and failed to finish. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)

