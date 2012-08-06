Olympics-Women's athletics 3000m steeplechase final results

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Yuliya Zaripova won the Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics 3000m steeplechase on Monday. Tunisia's Habiba Ghribi won the silver and Ethiopia's Sofia Assefa won the bronze. Results Table 1. Yuliya Zaripova (Russia) 9 minutes 6.72 seconds 2. Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia) 9:08.37 3. Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia) 9:09.84 4. Milcah Chemos Cheywa (Kenya) 9:09.88 5. Hiwot Ayalew (Ethiopia) 9:12.98 6. Etenesh Diro (Ethiopia) 9:19.89 7. Antje Moldner-Schmidt (Germany) 9:21.78 8. Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) 9:23.52 9. Emma Coburn (U.S.) 9:23.54 10. Mercy Wanjiku Njoroge (Kenya) 9:26.73 11. Clarisse Cruz (Portugal) 9:32.44 12. Marta Dominguez (Spain) 9:36.45 13. Polina Jelizarova (Latvia) 9:38.56 14. Bridget Franek (U.S.) 9:45.51 . Gulnara Galkina (Russia) DNF