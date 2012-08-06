FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's athletics 3000m steeplechase final results
August 6, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's athletics 3000m steeplechase final results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Yuliya Zaripova won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics 3000m steeplechase 
on Monday. Tunisia's Habiba Ghribi won the silver and Ethiopia's
Sofia Assefa won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Yuliya Zaripova (Russia)         9 minutes 6.72 seconds 
 2.   Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia)          9:08.37                
 3.   Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia)          9:09.84                
 4.   Milcah Chemos Cheywa (Kenya)     9:09.88                
 5.   Hiwot Ayalew (Ethiopia)          9:12.98                
 6.   Etenesh Diro (Ethiopia)          9:19.89                
 7.   Antje Moldner-Schmidt (Germany)  9:21.78                
 8.   Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany)  9:23.52                
 9.   Emma Coburn (U.S.)               9:23.54                
 10.  Mercy Wanjiku Njoroge (Kenya)    9:26.73                
 11.  Clarisse Cruz (Portugal)         9:32.44                
 12.  Marta Dominguez (Spain)          9:36.45                
 13.  Polina Jelizarova (Latvia)       9:38.56                
 14.  Bridget Franek (U.S.)            9:45.51                
 .    Gulnara Galkina (Russia)         DNF

