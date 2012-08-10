FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-Defar wins women's 5,000 metres
August 10, 2012 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Athletics-Defar wins women's 5,000 metres

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s Meseret Defar won the Olympic women’s 5,000 metres title on Friday in a time of 15 minutes 4.25 seconds.

Defar, the 2004 champion, overtook compatriot and 10,000 gold medallist Tirunesh Dibaba in the home straight for victory.

Kenya’s Vivian Cheruiyot grabbed silver in 15.04.73 as Dibaba, Olympic champion in 2008, faded to finish third.

Defar took a picture out of her top after crossing the line and kissed it before breaking down in tears. (Reporting by Alison Wildey; Editing by Ed Osmond)

