FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Women's athletics 5000m medal results
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 10, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's athletics 5000m medal results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Meseret Defar won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics 5000m event on
Friday. Kenya's Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot won the silver and
Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Meseret Defar (Ethiopia)          15 minutes 4.25 seconds 
 2.   Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot (Kenya) 15:04.73                
 3.   Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia)        15:05.15                
 4.   Sally Jepkosgei Kipyego (Kenya)   15:05.79                
 5.   Gelete Burka (Ethiopia)           15:10.66                
 6.   Viola Jelagat Kibiwot (Kenya)     15:11.59                
 7.   Joanne Pavey (Britain)            15:12.72                
 8.   Julia Bleasdale (Britain)         15:14.55                
 9.   Olga Golovkina (Russia)           15:17.88                
 10.  Shitaye Eshete (Bahrain)          15:19.13                
 11.  Molly Huddle (U.S.)               15:20.29                
 12.  Tejitu Daba (Bahrain)             15:21.34                
 13.  Yelena Nagovitsyna (Russia)       15:21.38                
 14.  Julie Culley (U.S.)               15:28.22                
 15.  Elena Romagnolo (Italy)           15:35.69

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.