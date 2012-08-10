Olympics-Women's athletics 5000m medal results

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Meseret Defar won the Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics 5000m event on Friday. Kenya's Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot won the silver and Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba won the bronze. Results Table 1. Meseret Defar (Ethiopia) 15 minutes 4.25 seconds 2. Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot (Kenya) 15:04.73 3. Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia) 15:05.15 4. Sally Jepkosgei Kipyego (Kenya) 15:05.79 5. Gelete Burka (Ethiopia) 15:10.66 6. Viola Jelagat Kibiwot (Kenya) 15:11.59 7. Joanne Pavey (Britain) 15:12.72 8. Julia Bleasdale (Britain) 15:14.55 9. Olga Golovkina (Russia) 15:17.88 10. Shitaye Eshete (Bahrain) 15:19.13 11. Molly Huddle (U.S.) 15:20.29 12. Tejitu Daba (Bahrain) 15:21.34 13. Yelena Nagovitsyna (Russia) 15:21.38 14. Julie Culley (U.S.) 15:28.22 15. Elena Romagnolo (Italy) 15:35.69