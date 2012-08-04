FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's discus throw medal results
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's discus throw medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Croatia's Sandra Perkovic won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's discus throw on Saturday.
Russia's Darya Pishchalnikova won the silver and China's Li
Yanfeng won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)      69.11 metres 
 2.   Darya Pishchalnikova (Russia)  67.56        
 3.   Li Yanfeng (China)             67.22        
 4.   Yarelys Barrios (Cuba)         66.38        
 5.   Nadine Mueller (Germany)       65.94        
 6.   Melina Robert-Michon (France)  63.98        
 7.   Krishna Poonia (India)         63.62        
 8.   Stephanie Brown Trafton (U.S.) 63.01        
 9.   Zinaida Sendriute (Lithuania)  61.68        
 10.  Anna Ruh (Germany)             61.36        
 11.  Ma Xuejun (China)              61.02        
 12.  Dani Samuels (Australia)       60.40

