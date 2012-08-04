Olympics-Women's discus throw medal results

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Croatia's Sandra Perkovic won the Olympic gold medal in the women's discus throw on Saturday. Russia's Darya Pishchalnikova won the silver and China's Li Yanfeng won the bronze. Results Table 1. Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) 69.11 metres 2. Darya Pishchalnikova (Russia) 67.56 3. Li Yanfeng (China) 67.22 4. Yarelys Barrios (Cuba) 66.38 5. Nadine Mueller (Germany) 65.94 6. Melina Robert-Michon (France) 63.98 7. Krishna Poonia (India) 63.62 8. Stephanie Brown Trafton (U.S.) 63.01 9. Zinaida Sendriute (Lithuania) 61.68 10. Anna Ruh (Germany) 61.36 11. Ma Xuejun (China) 61.02 12. Dani Samuels (Australia) 60.40