Olympics-Women's 400m hurdles medal results

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Natalya Antyukh won the Olympic gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles on Wednesday. Lashinda Demus of the United States won the silver and Czech Republic's Zuzana Hejnova won the bronze. Results Table 1. Natalya Antyukh (Russia) 52.70 seconds 2. Lashinda Demus (U.S.) 52.77 3. Zuzana Hejnova (Czech Republic) 53.38 4. Kaliese Spencer (Jamaica) 53.66 5. Georganne Moline (U.S.) 53.92 6. T'Erea Brown (U.S.) 55.07 7. Denisa Rosolova (Czech Republic) 55.27 8. Muizat Ajoke Odumosu (Nigeria) 55.31