Olympics-Athletics-Despair, hope, then heartache for Shakes-Drayton

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Local girl Perri Shakes-Drayton suffered an evening of torment as the biggest day of her career ended in disappointment on Monday when she failed to reach the Olympic 400 metres hurdles final.

The 23-year-old, who grew up a mile away from the Olympic Stadium and still trains in London’s east end, thought she had been reprieved after a disappointing third-place finish in the second semi-final had left her outside the top eight.

She could only manage 55.19 seconds as she laboured home behind American Lashinda Demus and Jamaica’s Kaliese Spencer and looked distraught as she walked off the track.

However, minutes later Czech Denisa Rosolova and Ukraine’s Hanna Titimets were both disqualified from the final heat for trailing leg offences, after finishing third and fourth, meaning Shakes-Drayton was shunted up from 10th quickest to eighth.

A large cheer went round the stadium as the news was announced but joy turned to despair once again when they were re-instated, meaning Rosolova qualified for the final at the expense of Shakes-Drayton.

Russia’s Natalya Antyukh and Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic set the standard with the quickest times of the night, 53.33 and 53.62 respectively.

World champion Demus was the third fastest qualifier in 54.08 although she was not happy.

“I had a very bad technical race. It was a little bit windy and I didn’t prepare for it,” she said. “I know that I will get it right in the final.”

There was also disappointment for Olympic champion Melaine Walker of Jamaica who failed to reach the final.

Shakes-Drayton was bitterly disappointed with her run, especially after coming into the Games with high hopes after beating a high-class field at the London Diamond League meeting last month in a personal best time of 53.77.

“I was running kind of blind. They were fast the other side of me. It’s slower than I did yesterday (in the heats). I am disappointed,” she told reporters.

The women’s 400m hurdles final is on Wednesday.