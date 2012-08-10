UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Measurement farce mars women's hammer

* Officials re-measure bronze medal throw post-competition

* Heidler promoted from fourth to third

* China appeal rejected

* Former doper Lysenko takes gold (Updates after China appeal)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Former doper Tatyana Lysenko of Russia won the women’s hammer gold with an Olympic record throw of 78.18 metres on Friday but officials were left red-faced after a measuring mistake that caused confusion over the bronze-medal position.

Lysenko, who won the world championship title last year, beat the old Olympic record of 76.34 set by Askana Miankova in Beijing with her first throw of the night, 77.56m, then improved it with her fifth.

Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland took silver with 77.60 and China’s Zhang Wenxiu was initially awarded her second successive bronze.

Soon afterwards, however, German world record-holder Betty Heidler was promoted to third after having her fifth throw remeasured at 7.13.

Officials said Heidler’s fifth effort was measured but not entered into the data system. She was allowed to re-throw, fouling, and was unable to get past Zhang with her sixth attempt.

Zhang, in third place at that point, went into the final round thinking she had the bronze medal.

She failed to improve but duly draped herself in a Chinese flag and set off on a lap of honour, only for officials to find Heidler’s mark from her fifth throw.

It was measured at 77.13m, beating Zhang’s 76.34. Chinese officials immediately appealed against the decision, causing the medal ceremony to be postponed until Saturday.

After more than three hours of deliberation the IAAF ruled that the result would stand, noting that the electronic measurement of Heidler’s throw had been discovered and adjusting her third-place distance to 77.12.