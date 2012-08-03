Olympics-Women's athletics heptathlon 200m results

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Dafne Schippers, Jessica Ennis of Great Britain and Canada's Jessica Zelinka took the top three spots in the women's heptathlon 200 m on Friday. Results Table 100m H High Jump Shot Put 200 m Overall 1. Jessica Ennis (England) 12.54 1.86 14.28 22.83 4158 2. Austra Skujyte (Lithuania) 14.00 1.92 17.31 25.43 3974 3. Jessica Zelinka (Canada) 12.65 1.68 14.81 23.32 3903 4. Lyudmyla Yosypenko (Ukraine) 13.25 1.83 13.90 23.68 3902 5. Hyleas Fountain (U.S.) 12.70 1.86 11.99 23.64 3900 6. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 13.48 1.80 13.67 22.83 3899 7. Kristina Savitskaya (Russia) 13.37 1.83 14.77 24.46 3867 8. Lilli Schwarzkopf (Germany) 13.26 1.83 14.77 24.77 3855 9. Tatyana Chernova (Russia) 13.48 1.80 14.17 23.67 3849 10. Nataliya Dobrynska (Ukraine) 13.57 1.83 15.05 24.69 3835 11. Antoinette Djimou (France) 12.96 1.80 14.26 24.72 3832 12. Jennifer Oeser (Germany) 13.42 1.80 14.16 24.39 3789 13. Olga Kurban (Russia) 13.56 1.80 13.71 23.88 3786 14. Katarina Thompson (Britain) 13.48 1.89 11.32 23.73 3769 15. Brianne Theisen (Canada) 13.30 1.83 12.89 24.35 3763 16. Hanna Melnychenko (Ukraine) 13.32 1.80 12.96 24.09 3752 17. Jessica Samuelsson (Sweden) 13.58 1.77 14.18 24.25 3743 18. Sharon Day (U.S.) 13.57 1.77 14.28 24.36 3740 19. Yana Maksimava (Belarus) 13.97 1.89 14.09 25.43 3724 20. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands) 13.64 1.86 13.57 25.13 3724 21. Karolina Tyminska (Poland) 13.22 1.68 13.74 23.71 3707 22. Laura Ikauniece (Latvia) 13.71 1.83 12.64 24.16 3705 23. Ellen Sprunger (Switzerland) 13.35 1.71 12.62 23.59 3661 24. Uhunoma Osazuwa (Nigeria) 13.46 1.77 12.77 24.62 3631 25. Chantae McMillan (U.S.) 13.49 1.68 14.92 25.25 3602 26. Grit Sadeiko (Estonia) 13.50 1.74 12.43 24.25 3600 27. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Rep.) 14.01 1.80 12.93 25.00 3565 28. Ivona Dadic (Austria) 14.58 1.80 12.19 24.29 3503 29. Gyorgyi Farkas (Hungary) 14.33 1.80 13.55 25.72 3496 30. Sarah Cowley (New Zealand) 13.95 1.80 12.37 25.60 3482 31. Marisa De Aniceto (France) 13.74 1.71 13.09 25.26 3478 32. Julia Machtig (Germany) 14.54 1.68 14.99 25.38 3445 33. Ida Marcussen (Norway) 14.08 1.68 13.46 25.15 3428 34. Louise Hazel (Britain) 13.48 1.59 12.81 24.48 3427 35. Sofia Ifadidou (Greece) 13.82 1.68 12.96 25.91 3364 36. Irina Karpova (Kazakhstan) 14.21 1.68 11.68 25.42 3268 37. Sara Aerts (Belgium) 12.94 1.65 14.43 DNF 2751