FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Women's athletics heptathlon 200m results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's athletics heptathlon 200m results

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Dafne Schippers, Jessica Ennis of
Great Britain and Canada's Jessica Zelinka took the top three spots in the
women's heptathlon 200 m on Friday. 

 Results Table
 
                                      100m H  High Jump  Shot Put 200 m Overall 
  
 1.  Jessica Ennis (England)          12.54    1.86      14.28    22.83  4158   
 2.  Austra Skujyte (Lithuania)       14.00    1.92      17.31    25.43  3974   
 3.  Jessica Zelinka (Canada)         12.65    1.68      14.81    23.32  3903   
 4.  Lyudmyla Yosypenko (Ukraine)     13.25    1.83      13.90    23.68  3902   
 5.  Hyleas Fountain (U.S.)           12.70    1.86      11.99    23.64  3900   
 6.  Dafne Schippers (Netherlands)    13.48    1.80      13.67    22.83  3899   
 7.  Kristina Savitskaya (Russia)     13.37    1.83      14.77    24.46  3867   
 8.  Lilli Schwarzkopf (Germany)      13.26    1.83      14.77    24.77  3855   
 9.  Tatyana Chernova (Russia)        13.48    1.80      14.17    23.67  3849   
 10. Nataliya Dobrynska (Ukraine)     13.57    1.83      15.05    24.69  3835   
 11. Antoinette Djimou (France)       12.96    1.80      14.26    24.72  3832   
 12. Jennifer Oeser (Germany)         13.42    1.80      14.16    24.39  3789   
 
 13. Olga Kurban (Russia)             13.56    1.80      13.71    23.88  3786   
 14. Katarina Thompson (Britain)      13.48    1.89      11.32    23.73  3769   
 15. Brianne Theisen (Canada)         13.30    1.83      12.89    24.35  3763   
 16. Hanna Melnychenko (Ukraine)      13.32    1.80      12.96    24.09  3752   
 17. Jessica Samuelsson (Sweden)      13.58    1.77      14.18    24.25  3743   
 18. Sharon Day (U.S.)                13.57    1.77      14.28    24.36  3740   
 19. Yana Maksimava (Belarus)         13.97    1.89      14.09    25.43  3724   
 20. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands)    13.64    1.86      13.57    25.13  3724   
 21. Karolina Tyminska (Poland)       13.22    1.68      13.74    23.71  3707   
 22. Laura Ikauniece (Latvia)         13.71    1.83      12.64    24.16  3705   
 23. Ellen Sprunger (Switzerland)     13.35    1.71      12.62    23.59  3661   
 24. Uhunoma Osazuwa (Nigeria)        13.46    1.77      12.77    24.62  3631   
 25. Chantae McMillan (U.S.)          13.49    1.68      14.92    25.25  3602   
 26. Grit Sadeiko (Estonia)           13.50    1.74      12.43    24.25  3600   
 27. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Rep.)    14.01    1.80      12.93    25.00  3565   
 28. Ivona Dadic (Austria)            14.58    1.80      12.19    24.29  3503   
 29. Gyorgyi Farkas (Hungary)         14.33    1.80      13.55    25.72  3496   
 30. Sarah Cowley (New Zealand)       13.95    1.80      12.37    25.60  3482   
 31. Marisa De Aniceto (France)       13.74    1.71      13.09    25.26  3478   
 32. Julia Machtig (Germany)          14.54    1.68      14.99    25.38  3445   
 33. Ida Marcussen (Norway)           14.08    1.68      13.46    25.15  3428   
 34. Louise Hazel (Britain)           13.48    1.59      12.81    24.48  3427   
 35. Sofia Ifadidou (Greece)          13.82    1.68      12.96    25.91  3364   
 36. Irina Karpova (Kazakhstan)       14.21    1.68      11.68    25.42  3268   
 37. Sara Aerts (Belgium)             12.94    1.65      14.43    DNF    2751

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.