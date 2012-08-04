FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's athletics heptathlon javelin throw results
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's athletics heptathlon javelin throw results

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Greece's Sofia Yfantidou won the Olympic women's athletics
heptathlon javelin throw on Saturday. The current leaders after this phase are Britain's Jessica
Ennis, Lithuania's Austra Skujyte and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Yosypenko.

 Results Table
 
                                 100m Hurdles High Jump Shot Put 200m Long Jump Javelin  Overall
 1.  Jessica Ennis (England)           12.54     1.86     14.28  22.83  6.48     47.49    5971  
 
 2.  Austra Skujyte (Lithuania)        14.00     1.92     17.31  25.43  6.25     51.13    5783 
 3.  Lyudmyla Yosypenko (Ukraine)      13.25     1.83     13.90  23.68  6.31     49.63    5701  
 
 4.  Antoinette Djimou (France)        12.96     1.80     14.26  24.72  6.13     55.87    5696  
 
 5.  Lilli Schwarzkopf (Germany)       13.26     1.83     14.77  24.77  6.30     51.73    5692  
 
 6.  Tatyana Chernova (Russia)         13.48     1.80     14.17  23.67  6.54     46.29    5657  
 
 7.  Kristina Savitckaia (Russia)      13.37     1.83     14.77  24.46  6.21     43.70    5520  
 
 8.  Jessica Zelinka (Canada)          12.65     1.68     14.81  23.32  5.91     45.75    5503  
 
 9.  Laura Ikauniece (Latvia)          13.71     1.83     12.64  24.16  6.13     51.27    5480  
 
 10. Hanna Melnychenko (Ukraine)       13.32     1.80     12.96  24.09  6.40     43.86    5469  
 
 11. Jennifer Oeser (Germany)          13.42     1.80     14.16  24.39  6.07     46.61    5455  
 
 12. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands)     13.64     1.86     13.57  25.13  5.94     51.98    5454  
 
 13. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands)     13.48     1.80     13.67  22.83  6.28     36.63    5439  
 
 14. Brianne Theisen (Canada)          13.30     1.83     12.89  24.35  6.01     46.47    5408  
 
 15. Jessica Samuelsson (Sweden)       13.58     1.77     14.18  24.25  6.18     42.02    5354  
 
 16. Katarina Thompson (Britain)       13.48     1.89     11.32  23.73  6.19     38.37    5313  
 
 17. Sharon Day (U.S.)                 13.57     1.77     14.28  24.36  5.85     43.90    5286  
 
 18. Yana Maksimava (Belarus)          13.97     1.89     14.09  25.43  5.99     42.33    5282  
 
 19. Olga Kurban (Russia)              13.56     1.80     13.71  23.88  5.83     40.36    5258  
 
 20. Ellen Sprunger (Switzerland)      13.35     1.71     12.62  23.59  5.88     45.63    5250  
 
 21. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic) 14.01     1.80     12.93  25.00  6.13     45.65    5231  
 
 22. Grit Sadeiko (Estonia)            13.50     1.74     12.43  24.25  6.11     44.12    5230  
 
 23. Gyoergyi Farkas (Hungary)         14.33     1.80     13.55  25.72  6.07     46.52    5160  
 
 24. Marisa De Aniceto (France)        13.74     1.71     13.09  25.26  5.76     51.98    5154  
 
 25. Sofia Yfantidou (Greece)          13.82     1.68     12.96  25.91  5.81     56.96    5151  
 
 26. Chantae McMillan (U.S.)           13.49     1.68     14.92  25.25  5.37     49.78    5121  
 
 27. Hyleas Fountain (U.S.)            12.70     1.86     11.99  23.64  6.05     21.60    5084  
 
 28. Ivona Dadic (Austria)             14.58     1.80     12.19  24.29  6.00     41.82    5055  
 
 29. Sarah Cowley (New Zealand)        13.95     1.80     12.37  25.60  6.00     41.90    5036  
 
 30. Louise Hazel (Britain)            13.48     1.59     12.81  24.48  5.77     47.38    5016  
 
 31. Ida Marcussen (Norway)            14.08     1.68     13.46  25.15  5.82     42.26    4934  
 
 32. Irina Karpova (Kazakhstan)        14.21     1.68     11.68  25.42  5.70     35.75    4613  
 
 33. Julia Maechtig (Germany)          14.54     1.68     14.99  25.38  4.06     44.40    4519

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
