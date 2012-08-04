Olympics-Women's athletics heptathlon javelin throw results

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Greece's Sofia Yfantidou won the Olympic women's athletics heptathlon javelin throw on Saturday. The current leaders after this phase are Britain's Jessica Ennis, Lithuania's Austra Skujyte and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Yosypenko. Results Table 100m Hurdles High Jump Shot Put 200m Long Jump Javelin Overall 1. Jessica Ennis (England) 12.54 1.86 14.28 22.83 6.48 47.49 5971 2. Austra Skujyte (Lithuania) 14.00 1.92 17.31 25.43 6.25 51.13 5783 3. Lyudmyla Yosypenko (Ukraine) 13.25 1.83 13.90 23.68 6.31 49.63 5701 4. Antoinette Djimou (France) 12.96 1.80 14.26 24.72 6.13 55.87 5696 5. Lilli Schwarzkopf (Germany) 13.26 1.83 14.77 24.77 6.30 51.73 5692 6. Tatyana Chernova (Russia) 13.48 1.80 14.17 23.67 6.54 46.29 5657 7. Kristina Savitckaia (Russia) 13.37 1.83 14.77 24.46 6.21 43.70 5520 8. Jessica Zelinka (Canada) 12.65 1.68 14.81 23.32 5.91 45.75 5503 9. Laura Ikauniece (Latvia) 13.71 1.83 12.64 24.16 6.13 51.27 5480 10. Hanna Melnychenko (Ukraine) 13.32 1.80 12.96 24.09 6.40 43.86 5469 11. Jennifer Oeser (Germany) 13.42 1.80 14.16 24.39 6.07 46.61 5455 12. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands) 13.64 1.86 13.57 25.13 5.94 51.98 5454 13. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 13.48 1.80 13.67 22.83 6.28 36.63 5439 14. Brianne Theisen (Canada) 13.30 1.83 12.89 24.35 6.01 46.47 5408 15. Jessica Samuelsson (Sweden) 13.58 1.77 14.18 24.25 6.18 42.02 5354 16. Katarina Thompson (Britain) 13.48 1.89 11.32 23.73 6.19 38.37 5313 17. Sharon Day (U.S.) 13.57 1.77 14.28 24.36 5.85 43.90 5286 18. Yana Maksimava (Belarus) 13.97 1.89 14.09 25.43 5.99 42.33 5282 19. Olga Kurban (Russia) 13.56 1.80 13.71 23.88 5.83 40.36 5258 20. Ellen Sprunger (Switzerland) 13.35 1.71 12.62 23.59 5.88 45.63 5250 21. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic) 14.01 1.80 12.93 25.00 6.13 45.65 5231 22. Grit Sadeiko (Estonia) 13.50 1.74 12.43 24.25 6.11 44.12 5230 23. Gyoergyi Farkas (Hungary) 14.33 1.80 13.55 25.72 6.07 46.52 5160 24. Marisa De Aniceto (France) 13.74 1.71 13.09 25.26 5.76 51.98 5154 25. Sofia Yfantidou (Greece) 13.82 1.68 12.96 25.91 5.81 56.96 5151 26. Chantae McMillan (U.S.) 13.49 1.68 14.92 25.25 5.37 49.78 5121 27. Hyleas Fountain (U.S.) 12.70 1.86 11.99 23.64 6.05 21.60 5084 28. Ivona Dadic (Austria) 14.58 1.80 12.19 24.29 6.00 41.82 5055 29. Sarah Cowley (New Zealand) 13.95 1.80 12.37 25.60 6.00 41.90 5036 30. Louise Hazel (Britain) 13.48 1.59 12.81 24.48 5.77 47.38 5016 31. Ida Marcussen (Norway) 14.08 1.68 13.46 25.15 5.82 42.26 4934 32. Irina Karpova (Kazakhstan) 14.21 1.68 11.68 25.42 5.70 35.75 4613 33. Julia Maechtig (Germany) 14.54 1.68 14.99 25.38 4.06 44.40 4519