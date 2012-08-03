UPDATE 3-Olympics-Athletics-Superb Ennis exceeds her expectations

* Britain’s Ennis thrills crowd to lead heptathlon

* Sets fastest time for 100 hurdles in heptathlon

* Lithuanian Skujyte second after wins in high jump and shot

* Olympic champion Dobrynska in 10th (Writes through)

By Alison Wildey

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Jessica Ennis exceeded her expectations but not the crowd’s at the Olympic stadium on Friday as she topped the heptathlon standings with 4,158 points after four events for a lead of 184.

After storming to the line in 12.54 seconds for the fastest heptathlon 100 metres hurdles of all time in the first disciplines, Ennis finished off with a personal best of 22.83 in the 200 metres.

“I think coming into this I knew I was in good shape, but to be honest I couldn’t imagine performing like this, I’ve definitely exceeded my expectations today,” Ennis, who missed the 2008 Games with an ankle injury, told reporters.

“A PB in the 200 was a brilliant end to the day. I think it’s a combination of a hard, fast track, obviously it’s the Olympics and having this crowd behind everyone makes all the difference,” added the 26-year-old.

Lithuania’s Austra Skujyte was second overall on 3,974 after taking the high jump and pulling out a massive final throw of 17.31 metres in the shot put - a world best for the heptathlon.

Canada’s Jessica Zelinka was third on 3,903, while Russian world champion Tatyana Chernova and Beijing gold medallist Nataliya Dobrynska of Ukraine were down in ninth (3,849) and 10th (3,835) respectively.

ENNIS SOARED

Ennis, one of the faces of the 2012 Games, had the stadium on its feet as she soared over the 10 hurdles down the track towards the Olympic cauldron, which has been re-sited at the end of home straight.

Her time of 12.54 matched that Dawn Harper ran to win 100 metres hurdles gold in Beijing.

“It was a great start to the day. I‘m literally speechless. I can’t believe the time,” said Ennis.

“Stepping into the stadium, it blew me away. The crowd was amazing.”

Dobrynska won her heat in 13.57 seconds, while Chernova, finished last in Ennis’s in 13.48.

Ennis followed up with a solid high jump, clearing 1.86 on her third attempt after brushing the bar off with her bottom on her previous go and swiftly turning the crowd’s cheer to a groan.

With music pumping out of the stadium speakers and an enthusiastic crowd, the high jump competition had a party atmosphere despite a heavy downpour that briefly interrupted proceedings.

Chernova was the first of the big three to go out, knocking the bar off on her third and final attempt at 1.83 to the distinctive beat of Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ despite generous crowd support. Dobrynska cleared 1.83 before failing at 1.86.

Skujyte, Olympic silver medallist in 2004, won the high jump with a personal best of 1.92 ahead of British teenager Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who, with her beaming smile, fast became a crowd favourite.

‘INCREDIBLE CROWD’

The 19-year-old had appeared overwhelmed before the hurdles, mouthing the words “oh wow” at the noise when her name was announced to the stadium but by the high jump she had got to grips with the occasion, finishing with 1.89 metres to briefly move up to third overall.

“I wanted to come here and to absorb the experience and enjoy myself,” said Johnson-Thompson, who ended the day 14th on 3,769 points.

“It’s an incredible crowd. I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life.”

Ennis dropped down to second in the standings behind Skujyte following the shot put which is one of her weaker events.

The Briton opened with 13.85 but improved to 14.28, puffing out her cheeks in relief once distance came up on scoreboard.

Skujyte, who has competed as a shot putter, was the only athlete to earn over 1,000 points for the event with 1,016.

Dobrynska looked decidedly shaky with two no-throws, the second of which went wide of the marked area.

However, the world indoor pentathlon champion, who missed some training this year following the death of her husband from cancer shortly after winning that title, rescued her competition by throwing 15.05 on her last attempt to finish second in the discipline.

Chernova, whose best events - long jump, javelin and 800 - are on the second day, threw 14.17 and finished fourth in her 200 heat in 23.67 which was won by Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers in 22.83. Ennis who had been reeling Schippers in over the final few metres was given the same time in second.

“I know it sounds cheesy but running round the bend, you really hear the crowd and it just lifts you,” Ennis said. (Additional reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Gene Cherry; Editing by Ed Osmond)