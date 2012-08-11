Olympics-Women's high jump medal results

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Anna Chicherova won the Olympic gold medal in the women's high jump on Saturday. Brigetta Barrett of the United States won the silver and Russia's Svetlana Shkolina won the bronze. Results Table 1. Anna Chicherova (Russia) 2.05 metres 2. Brigetta Barrett (U.S.) 2.03 3. Svetlana Shkolina (Russia) 2.03 4. Ruth Beitia (Spain) 2.00 5. Tia Hellebaut (Belgium) 1.97 6. Chaunte Lowe (U.S.) 1.97 7. Svetlana Radzivil (Uzbekistan) 1.97 8. Emma Green Tregaro (Sweden) 1.93 9. Melanie Melfort (France) 1.93 10. Irina Gordeeva (Russia) 1.93 11. Airine Palsyte (Lithuania) 1.89 12. Burcu Ayhan (Turkey) 1.89