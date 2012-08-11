FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Women's high jump medal results
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 11, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's high jump medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Anna Chicherova won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's high jump on Saturday.
Brigetta Barrett of the United States won the silver and
Russia's Svetlana Shkolina won the bronze.
 
 Results Table
 
 1.   Anna Chicherova (Russia)       2.05 metres 
 2.   Brigetta Barrett (U.S.)        2.03        
 3.   Svetlana Shkolina (Russia)     2.03        
 4.   Ruth Beitia (Spain)            2.00        
 5.   Tia Hellebaut (Belgium)        1.97        
 6.   Chaunte Lowe (U.S.)            1.97        
 7.   Svetlana Radzivil (Uzbekistan) 1.97        
 8.   Emma Green Tregaro (Sweden)    1.93        
 9.   Melanie Melfort (France)       1.93        
 10.  Irina Gordeeva (Russia)        1.93        
 11.  Airine Palsyte (Lithuania)     1.89        
 12.  Burcu Ayhan (Turkey)           1.89

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.