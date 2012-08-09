Olympics-Athletics-Czech Spotakova defends javelin title

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - World record holder Barbora Spotakova of the Czech Republic successfully defended her javelin title in dominant style with a throw of 69.55 metres at the London Olympics on Thursday.

The 31-year-old former world champion led the competition from her first attempt of 66.90 and all four of her legal throws were longer than anyone else in the field could manage.

Spotakova was just the second women to win the title at successive Games after East Germany’s Ruth Fuchs, who won gold in 1972 and 1976.

Germany’s Christina Obergfoell took silver with her opening attempt of 65.16m before fouling her five subsequent throws and her compatriot Linda Stahl finished third for bronze with 64.91m.

Russia’s world champion Maria Abakumova, who took Spotakova’s title in Daegu last year, failed to reach the final eight after managing just 59.34m. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Nick Mulvenney)