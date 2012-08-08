FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Women's athletics long jump medal results
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 8, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's athletics long jump medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brittney Reese of the United
States won the Olympic gold medal in the women's long jump on
Wednesday. Russia's Elena Sokolova won the silver and Janay
DeLoach of the United States won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Brittney Reese (U.S.)                 7.12 metres 
 2.   Elena Sokolova (Russia)               7.07        
 3.   Janay DeLoach (U.S.)                  6.89        
 4.   Ineta Radevica (Latvia)               6.88        
 5.   Anna Nazarova (Russia)                6.77        
 6.   Lyudmila Kolchanova (Russia)          6.76        
 7.   Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova (Belarus) 6.72        
 8.   Eloyse Lesueur (France)               6.67        
 9.   Shara Proctor (Britain)               6.55        
 10.  Veronika Shutkova (Belarus)           6.54        
 11.  Ivana Spanovic (Serbia)               6.35        
 .    Karin Mey Melis (Turkey)              DNS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.