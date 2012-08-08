Olympics-Women's athletics long jump medal results

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brittney Reese of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the women's long jump on Wednesday. Russia's Elena Sokolova won the silver and Janay DeLoach of the United States won the bronze. Results Table 1. Brittney Reese (U.S.) 7.12 metres 2. Elena Sokolova (Russia) 7.07 3. Janay DeLoach (U.S.) 6.89 4. Ineta Radevica (Latvia) 6.88 5. Anna Nazarova (Russia) 6.77 6. Lyudmila Kolchanova (Russia) 6.76 7. Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova (Belarus) 6.72 8. Eloyse Lesueur (France) 6.67 9. Shara Proctor (Britain) 6.55 10. Veronika Shutkova (Belarus) 6.54 11. Ivana Spanovic (Serbia) 6.35 . Karin Mey Melis (Turkey) DNS