LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s Tiki Gelana held off Kenyan Priscah Jeptoo to win gold in a soggy Olympic women’s marathon on Sunday.

Gelana clocked two hours 23 minutes and seven seconds, finishing five seconds ahead of Jeptoo. Russian Tatyana Petrova Arkhipova won bronze. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)