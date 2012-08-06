FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's athletics shot put final results
August 6, 2012 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's athletics shot put final results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Belarus' Nadzeya Ostapchuk won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics shot put on Monday.
New Zealand's Valerie Adams won the silver and Russia's Evgeniia
Kolodko won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Nadzeya Ostapchuk (Belarus)   21.36 metres 
 2.   Valerie Adams (New Zealand)   20.70        
 3.   Evgeniia Kolodko (Russia)     20.48        
 4.   Gong Lijiao (China)           20.22        
 5.   Li Ling (China)               19.63        
 6.   Michelle Carter (U.S.)        19.42        
 7.   Liu Xiangrong (China)         19.18        
 8.   Geisa Arcanjo (Brazil)        19.02        
 9.   Irina Tarasova (Russia)       19.00        
 10.  Natalia Duco (Chile)          18.80        
 11.  Christina Schwanitz (Germany) 18.47        
 12.  Natallia Mikhnevich (Belarus) 18.42

