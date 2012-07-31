FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Athletics-CAS reinstates Mullera to Spanish team
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Athletics-CAS reinstates Mullera to Spanish team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Steeplechaser Angel Mullera is to be reinstated to Spain’s Olympic team after partially winning an appeal against his exclusion due to a doping investigation, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Tuesday.

“The decision to exclude the athlete from the 2012 Olympic Games shall be set aside and the Spanish athletics federation and the Spanish Olympic Committee shall confirm his selection in the Spanish Olympic team,” the ad hoc division of the CAS said in a statement on its website (www.tas-cas.org/news).

It said the full decision would be published on Wednesday.

Mullera was dropped from the Spanish team earlier in July after a newspaper published an email exchange between an address in his name and an unidentified doctor in which a possible doping plan was discussed.

The Spanish athletics federation (RFEA) opened disciplinary proceedings against Mullera, national steeplechase champion in 2010, over a possible doping offence. (Reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by Alison Wildey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.