Olympics-Athletics-Moroccan Selsouli tests positive for banned drug
#Olympics News
July 25, 2012 / 1:32 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Athletics-Moroccan Selsouli tests positive for banned drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Moroccan 1,500 metres runner Mariem Alaoui Selsouli has tested positive for a banned diuretic and will miss the London Olympics, the governing body of international athletics said on Wednesday.

Selsouli, a silver medallist at the world indoor championships this year, has already been banned once for doping and now faces a lifetime ban.

“The prohibited substance furosemide was found in Mrs Alaoui Selsouli’s sample collected... in Paris on 6 July 2012,” a spokesman for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said in a statement.

”Alaoui Selsouli has waived her right to the B analysis, and as a result has now been provisionally suspended from all competition in athletics.

“In accordance with IAAF Rules, she still has the right to request a hearing which needs to be held by the Moroccan Athletic Federation within the next three months.” (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
