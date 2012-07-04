FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Baala pulls out of Games with foot injury
July 4, 2012

Olympics-Baala pulls out of Games with foot injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - France’s Olympic 1,500 metres bronze medallist Mehdi Baala has pulled out of the London Games because of a foot injury, the French athletics federation (FFA) said on Wednesday.

Baala picked up the injury in May and has not fully recovered in time to be competitive in London, the FFA said, quoting a statement the athlete sent to the French daily L‘Alsace.

Baala, 33, finished fourth at the 2008 Beijing Games but was promoted to third after winner Rashid Ramzi was stripped of his title for doping.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
