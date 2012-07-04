FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-High jumper Friedrich gets place in Germany team
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 4, 2012 / 7:02 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-High jumper Friedrich gets place in Germany team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters_ - High jumper Ariane Friedrich has been included in Germany’s Olympic team despite a 14-month injury layoff which has disrupted her training.

The 28-year-old was given a wild card by the German Olympic Association (DOSB) on Wednesday after failing to reach the qualifying standard of 1.95 metres.

Friedrich, the bronze medallist at the 2009 world championships and European indoor champion the same year, has dominated the discipline in her country for almost a decade.

But her hopes of adding an Olympic medal had been threatened when she ruptured her Achilles tendon in December 2010, keeping her out of action until February this year.

She had hoped to jump 1.95 at the European championships in Helsinki last month but was forced to pull out due to a stomach infection.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.