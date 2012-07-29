Olympics-Athletics-Radcliffe says "not looking good" for marathon

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - World marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe’s hopes of making the London Olympic race next Sunday are “not looking good”, she said on Sunday while hitting out at a newspaper report that she was already ruled out.

The Briton, who has never won an Olympic medal and has been dogged by bad luck at previous Games, is suffering with a foot injury.

“Hurt by dailymail & whoever thinks know my situation, before even do final test run. Not looking good but my heartbreaking news to break!” she tweeted.

The 38-year-old was forced to drop out of the 2004 Athens marathon through illness and injury. She finished 23rd in Beijing four years ago after her preparations were also hampered by injury. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Williams)