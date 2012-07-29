FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Radcliffe pulls out of marathon for medical reasons
July 29, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Radcliffe pulls out of marathon for medical reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - World marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe has been pulled out of the marathon race at the London Olympics for medical reasons, the British Olympic Association and UK Athletics announced on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Briton, who has never won an Olympic medal and has been dogged by bad luck at previous Games, has been suffering with a foot injury.

“However hard today is, finally closing the door on that dream, at least I can know that I truly have tried absolutely everything,” Radcliffe said in a statement.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond

