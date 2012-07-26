FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2012 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Athletics-Greek high jumper fails dope test, to miss Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 26 (Reuters) - Greece’s world indoor high jump champion Dimitris Chondrokoukis has pulled out of the London Olympics after testing positive for a banned substance, the athlete’s father said.

“Dimitris will not take part in the Olympic Games, leaving unfulfilled a dream of a lifetime,” his father and coach Kyriakos Chondrokoukis said in a statement.

The high jumper, who was one of Greece’s best hopes for a medal in track and field, will seek a retest, his father said.

Reporting by Athens newsroom, editing by Justin Palmer

