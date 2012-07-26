FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Hungarian discus thrower banned for doping offence
July 26, 2012 / 3:47 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Hungarian discus thrower banned for doping offence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Hungarian discus thrower Zoltan Kovago was banned for two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday for a doping violation and will miss the Olympic Games, the country’s athletic federation said.

Kovago, who won a silver medal at the Athens Games in 2004, was found guilty of failing to provide a sample when requested.

Kovago had been exonerated by the Doping Committee of the Hungarian National Anti-Doping Organisation, prompting the International Athletics Association (IAAF) to appeal to CAS.

Kovago denies the charges and said he provided three samples within a four day period around the time in question.

“To my honour, I did not dope, which unfortunately I am unable to prove with a series of negative tests,” Kovago wrote in a statement on his Facebook site.

Kovago is the second Hungarian discus thrower forced out of the London Olympics due to a doping offence after Robert Fazekas, who was stripped of his 2004 win because of a doping violation, failed a drug test.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Justin Palmer

