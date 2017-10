LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Betting odds for the Olympic men's 100 metres at the London Olympics with the final taking place on Aug. 5. Usain Bolt 8/11 Yohan Blake 13/8 Tyson Gay 10/1 Justin Gatlin 16/1 Asafa Powell 20/1 Ryan Bailey 33/1 Keston Bledman 66/1 Kemar Hyman 100/1 Adam Gemili 100/1 Jaysuma Saidy Ndure 150/1 Richard Thompson 200/1 Dwain Chambers 200/1 James Dassaolu 500/1 Odds correct as of July 30, source: Ladbrokes (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)