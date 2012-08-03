FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-Moroccan Laalou misses Games after failing doping test
August 3, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Athletics-Moroccan Laalou misses Games after failing doping test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Moroccan middle-distance runner Amine Laalou has been banned from the Olympics after failing a doping test, a Moroccan team official said on Friday.

Moroccan athletics federation deputy secretary Mohammed Nouri confirmed from Rebat that Laalou, who was due to line up in the men’s 1500 metres heats in London on Friday, had been suspended.

French paper L‘Equipe reported that Laalou, 30, had tested positive for the banned substance furosemide at a grand prix meeting in Monaco on July 20.

Reporting by Mohammed Msyieh in Morocco, editing by Ed Osmond

