Olympics-Athletics-Champion Adams missing from shot put startlist
August 5, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Athletics-Champion Adams missing from shot put startlist

Gene Cherry

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Reigning Olympic and world shot put champion Valerie Adams of New Zealand was not included in the London Olympics startlist for the qualifying rounds set for Monday.

The startlist posted on the official site of the Games on Sunday did not include the 2008 Beijing Games gold medallist, who has also won gold in the last three editions of the world championships as well as in this year’s world indoor championships.

New Zealand Olympic team officials could not be immediately reached for a comment. (Reporting by Gene Cherry, Writing by Karolos Grohmann)

