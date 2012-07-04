Olympics-Sprint rivals all have chance of winning, says Gay

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Former double world champion Tyson Gay believes the main contenders for the 100 metres gold at the London Games all have a chance of winning now after Olympic champion Usain Bolt’s defeat at the Jamaican trials.

Yohan Blake upset training partner Bolt at last week, clocking the year’s fastest time of 9.75 seconds. Bolt was second in 9.86, the same time Gay ran at the U.S trials.

“I think it’s fair to say everyone is on the same playing field right now,” Gay told reporters on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s Diamond League meeting.

“Everyone is running almost the same time. Yohan has slightly separated himself from the rest of the field but besides that I think everyone is pretty even.”

Blake won gold in the 100 at last year’s world championships in Daegu, South Korea, after Bolt was disqualified for a false start. Bolt went on to retain the 200 title.

“He (Bolt) took his losses but he’s shown that he’s been able to bounce back, just like he fought hard last year and he bounced back on the 200 so I think it’s fair game,” Gay said.

“I think Yohan is in probably in some of the best shape of his life. For him to beat Usain Bolt and some of the other competitors in that race shows that he’s serious about this.” (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Bartlett)