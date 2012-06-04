Olympics-Hurdler Pearson carries Australia's track hopes

MELBOURNE, June 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s pugnacious hurdler Sally Pearson holds the world championship, the year’s best time and the nation’s hopes on her broad shoulders as she seeks to become her country’s first track champion since Cathy Freeman’s triumph at the Sydney 2000 Games.

Having won 15 out of 16 of her 100m hurdles races last year to win the IAAF’s athlete of the year, the blonde 25-year-old is raging favourite to win gold at London.

Australia’s hunger for Olympic track and field success is prodigious but rarely sated in recent decades, with Steve Hooker’s pole vault gold the only athletics title won by the sports-mad country at the Beijing Games.

Hooker’s form struggles in the leadup to London have only served to ramp up the pressure for Pearson as she bids to continue her meteoric rise since her break-out year last season.

Not that the hurdler is showing any sign of the strain.

Pearson thrashed the competition to win the world title at Daegu last year with a time of 12.28 seconds, the fourth fastest on record for a woman.

In her very first run at the Melbourne Track Classic in March this year, she posted a quick time of 12.49 seconds in a downpour on a track that had absorbed a day’s rain.

The time stands as the year’s best mark, superior to the 12.54 seconds that won American Dawn Harper gold at Beijing.

Sydney-born Pearson’s only bugbear as she trains in Australia’s sun-kissed Gold Coast is that the Games cannot come soon enough.

“I‘m going to stay grounded and make sure that I look after my body and stay fit and uninjured. That’s just the key, I think, to get me on top of that podium,” she told Reuters in a recent interview.

“It feels like it’s taking forever ... I’ve still got to get through the heats, the semis and got to make that final, then when that final comes I‘m just not going to leave anything on the track.”

TRANSFIXED BY IDOL

Pearson watched transfixed as her idol Freeman, Australia’s first Aboriginal Olympic track champion, scorched to win 400 metres gold at the 2000 Sydney Games and says she has no better role model in the lessons of absorbing the glare of the spotlight.

Australia’s athletics chiefs have put the two together for some fire-side chats but the determined Pearson has enjoyed soaking up the attention and relishes having the target on her back after years of nipping away at the leaders.

Her motivation is fuelled by the determination to pay back two important women in her life; her mother, who raised Pearson alone and worked two jobs to support her aspirations, and her coach Sharon Hannan, who taught herself the art of athletics training from text books.

Hannan spotted Pearson as a young girl at a junior championship in the steamy northern city of Townsville, where she nearly missed the start but jammed onto the line at the last moment to win in a meeting record and hit a bunch of hurdles on the way.

Despite detractors casting doubt on the effectiveness of their partnership, the self-taught Hannan remains Pearson’s coach today and the athlete says London gold would be the ultimate answer to the critics.

“My coach obviously has always believed in me more than I’ve believed in myself, and she pulled me through even with all the doubters that didn’t believe in us and didn’t believe in her coaching strategies,” she said.

“We got here today and she’s got me to be the fourth fastest athlete in history, so we kind of stomped on those doubters and came through.”

Pearson’s form has fuelled talk of a genuine crack at the world record held by Bulgaria’s Yordanka Donkova at London or in the lead-up.

“She must be (close),” Athletics Australia’s high performance manager Eric Hollingsworth said.

“She’s got to be somewhere there when we get her into her full peak and she’s done another bit of base work and the momentum comes.”