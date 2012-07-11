FACTBOX-Olympics-Australia at the Summer Games since 1976

July 11 (Reuters) - Australia's performances at the Summer Olympics since the 1976 Games, when they last failed to win a gold medal: Year Host city Team G S B T Pos 2008 Beijing 435 14 15 17 46 6 2004 Athens 482 17 16 16 49 4 2000 Sydney 632 16 25 17 58 4 1996 Atlanta 424 9 9 23 41 7 1992 Barcelona 290 7 9 11 27 10 1988 Seoul 263 3 6 5 14 15 1984 Los Angeles 249 4 8 12 24 14 1980 Moscow 122 2 2 5 9 15 1976 Montreal 184 0 1 4 5 32 (Team=number of athletes, G=gold medals, S=silver medals, B=bronze medals, T=Total medals won, Pos=Position in medals table) Sources: Australian Olympic Committee (medal tallies correct at end of Games) (Complied by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)