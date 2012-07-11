FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Olympics-Australia at the Summer Games since 1976
July 11, 2012 / 8:07 AM / in 5 years

FACTBOX-Olympics-Australia at the Summer Games since 1976

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Australia's performances at the Summer
Olympics since the 1976 Games, when they last failed to win a
gold medal:
     
 Year    Host city    Team     G     S     B      T       Pos
 2008    Beijing    435    14    15    17    46      6    
 2004    Athens        482    17    16    16    49     4
 2000    Sydney        632    16    25    17    58     4
 1996    Atlanta    424     9     9    23    41     7
 1992    Barcelona    290     7     9     11    27    10    
 1988    Seoul        263     3     6     5    14    15
 1984    Los Angeles    249     4     8    12    24    14    
 1980    Moscow        122     2     2     5     9    15
 1976    Montreal    184     0     1     4     5    32 

     (Team=number of athletes, G=gold medals, S=silver medals,
B=bronze medals, T=Total medals won, Pos=Position in medals
table)
    Sources: Australian Olympic Committee (medal tallies correct
at end of Games)  
     

 (Complied by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

