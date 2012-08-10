FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Empty handed Austria vows no more "Olympic tourists"
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 10, 2012 / 9:09 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Empty handed Austria vows no more "Olympic tourists"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Austria will no longer support “Olympic tourists”, the country’s sports minister has said, promising a major shake-up of state support for competitors after the country failed to win a summer Olympic Games medal for the first time in half a century.

Legislation to be crafted this year would ensure aid focused on popular Olympic sports rather than continuing a “watering can” approach that sprinkled money across the athletic spectrum, Norbert Darabos told the Kurier newspaper.

“The new law on promoting sports should ensure that Austria no longer produces Olympic tourists,” added Darabos, saying he was fed up with athletes who had performed poorly gushing about the atmosphere at the London Games.

Austria sent 70 athletes to compete in 21 sports at London 2012 but, for the first time since the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, failed to win any medals.

“We have to change the structures in time so that we can win medals in Rio in 2016, or else we will again be on the same level as Luxembourg. They won’t win anything in London either,” Darabos was quoted as saying in an interview printed on Friday.

Mountainous Austria fares far better at winter sports and took home 16 medals, including four golds, from the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.