Olympics-Badminton-S.Korea appeals rejected, Indonesia's withdrawn
#Olympics News
August 1, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Badminton-S.Korea appeals rejected, Indonesia's withdrawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The World Badminton Federation (BWF) has dismissed appeals for two South Korean women’s doubles teams disqualified from the London Olympics for throwing matches and said an appeal by an Indonesian pair had been withdrawn.

China’s top-seeded duo and doubles pairs from South Korea and Indonesia were expelled earlier on Wednesday for deliberately trying to lose their group matches and gain an advantage in the knockout round. The Chinese team did not appeal. (Editing by Ken Ferris)

