FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Australian badminton players suffer food poisoning
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 18, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Australian badminton players suffer food poisoning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Three Australian badminton players were confined to bed on Wednesday after suffering food poisoning while preparing for the London Olympics at their training base in Derby.

Ross Smith, Renuga Veeran and Glenn Warfe were all taken ill, meaning they could not take part in a warm-up match against Britain.

“The doctor came and put them on medication and confirmed the boys had suffered from food poisoning,” Australia’s badminton team manager Lasse Bundgaard said in a statement.

“They are confined to bed, will miss training today and will hopefully be recovered in time to resume tomorrow.”

Two female members of the team, Leanne Choo and Victoria Na, were not affected and will practice with the British team, the statement added.

The nine-day badminton competition begins on July 28. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.