LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China’s Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng defeated Malaysia’s Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong 21-9 21-19 to reach the final of the men’s badminton doubles at the London Olympic Games on Saturday.

Cai and Fu will play the winners of the second semi-final between Danish pair Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen, and South Korea’s Chung Jae-sung and Lee Yong-dae, for the gold medal.