LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China claimed an unprecedented sweep of all five Olympic badminton gold medals on Sunday after Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng won the men’s doubles at the London Games.

Shortly after Lin Dan had defeated Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei to win the men’s singles title, the pairing of Cai and Fu beat Denmark’s Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen 21-16 21-15. (Editing by)