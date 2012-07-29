Olympics-Men's badminton doubles Group D results

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia and South Korea lead the Olympic men's badminton doubles Group D round with 2 points. Japan is third with 0 points after the most recent match. Results Table Chung Jae Sung/Lee Yong-Dae (South Korea) beat Naoki Kawamae/Shoji Sato (Japan) 21-16 21-15 Kien Keat Koo/Boon Heong Tan (Malaysia) beat Howard Bach/Tony Gunawan (U.S.) 21-12 21-14 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Koo/Tan (Malaysia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2 1. Chung/Lee (South Korea) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2 3. Kawamae/Sato (Japan) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 3. Bach/Gunawan (U.S.) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0