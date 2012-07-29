FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's badminton doubles Group D results
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's badminton doubles Group D results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia and South Korea lead
the Olympic men's badminton doubles Group D round with 2 points.
Japan is third with 0 points after the most recent match.
    
 Results Table
 
 Chung Jae Sung/Lee Yong-Dae (South Korea) beat Naoki
Kawamae/Shoji Sato (Japan) 21-16 21-15 
 Kien Keat Koo/Boon Heong Tan (Malaysia) beat Howard Bach/Tony
Gunawan (U.S.)  21-12 21-14 
    
 STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Koo/Tan (Malaysia)           2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
 1. Chung/Lee (South Korea)      2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
 3. Kawamae/Sato (Japan)         2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
 3. Bach/Gunawan (U.S.)          2 0 0 2 0 4 0

