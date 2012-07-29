Olympics-Men's badminton doubles Group A results

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Chinese Taipei and China lead the Olympic men's badminton doubles Group A round with 2 points. Australia is third with 0 points after the most recent match. Results Table Cai Yun/Fu Haifeng (China) beat Ingo Kindervater/ Johannes Schoettler (Germany) 22-20 21-16 Fang Chieh-Min/Lee Sheng-Mu (Chinese Taipei) beat Ross Smith/Glenn Warfe (Australia) 21-14 21-13 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Fang C M/Lee S M (Taiwan) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2 1. Cai Y/Fu H F (China) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2 3. Smith/Warfe (Australia) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 3. Kindervater/J. Schottler (Germany) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Smith/Warfe (Australia) v Kindervater/J. Schottler (Germany) (1130) London