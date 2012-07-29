FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's badminton doubles Group A results
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's badminton doubles Group A results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Chinese Taipei and China lead
the Olympic men's badminton doubles Group A round with 2 points.
Australia is third with 0 points after the most recent match.
    
 Results Table
 
 Cai Yun/Fu Haifeng (China) beat Ingo Kindervater/ Johannes
Schoettler (Germany) 22-20 21-16
 Fang Chieh-Min/Lee Sheng-Mu (Chinese Taipei) beat Ross
Smith/Glenn Warfe (Australia) 21-14 21-13 

 STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Fang C M/Lee S M (Taiwan)          2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
 1. Cai Y/Fu H F (China)               2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
 3. Smith/Warfe (Australia)            2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
 3. Kindervater/J. Schottler (Germany) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   

 MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Smith/Warfe (Australia) v Kindervater/J. Schottler (Germany)
(1130) London

