LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia beat South Korea 2-0 in a men's badminton doubles Group B match. Thailand and Indonesia will go through to the next round. Results Table Mohamad Ahsan/Bona Septano (Indonesia) beat Ko S H/Yoo Y S(South Korea) 24-22 21-12 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Isara/Jongjit (Thailand) 3 3 0 0 6 0 3 2. Ahsan/Septano (Indonesia) 3 2 0 1 4 2 2 3. Ko S H/Yoo Y S (South Korea) 3 1 0 2 2 4 1 Cwalina/Logosz (Poland) RET