Olympics-Men's badminton doubles Group C results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Denmark beat China 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London in a men's badminton doubles Group C match. Denmark leads the Olympic men's badminton doubles Group C round with 3 points. China is currently second with 2 points and Russia is third with 0 point after the most recent match. Results Table Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen (Denmark) beat Chai Biao/Guo Zhendong (China) 21-14 21-19 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Boe/Mogensen (Denmark) 3 3 0 0 6 1 3 2. Chai B/Guo Z D (China) 3 2 0 1 4 2 2 3. V. Ivanov/Sozonov (Russia) 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 4. James/Viljoen (South Africa) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) James/Viljoen (South Africa) v V. Ivanov/Sozonov (Russia) (1952) London