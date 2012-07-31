Olympics-Men's badminton doubles Group C results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Men's badminton doubles Group C results on Tuesday. Denmark and China will go through to the next round. Results Table Vladimir Ivanov/Ivan Sozonov (Russia) beat Dorian James/Willem Viljoen (South Africa) 21-13 21-15 3-Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen (Denmark) beat Chai Biao/Guo Zhendong (China) 21-14 21-19 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Boe/Mogensen (Denmark) 3 3 0 0 6 1 3 2. Chai B/Guo Z D (China) 3 2 0 1 4 2 2 3. V. Ivanov/Sozonov (Russia) 3 1 0 2 3 4 1 4. James/Viljoen (South Africa) 3 0 0 3 0 6 0