Olympics-Men's badminton doubles Group C results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's badminton doubles Group C results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Men's badminton doubles Group C
results on Tuesday. Denmark and China will go through to the
next round.

 Results Table
 
 Vladimir Ivanov/Ivan Sozonov (Russia) beat Dorian James/Willem
Viljoen (South Africa) 21-13 21-15 
 3-Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen (Denmark) beat Chai Biao/Guo
Zhendong (China)            21-14 21-19 

 STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Boe/Mogensen (Denmark)       3 3 0 0 6 1 3   
 2. Chai B/Guo Z D (China)       3 2 0 1 4 2 2   
 3. V. Ivanov/Sozonov (Russia)   3 1 0 2 3 4 1   
 4. James/Viljoen (South Africa) 3 0 0 3 0 6 0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
