LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia beat Thailand 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London in an Olympic men's Badminton doubles quarter-final at the 2012 London Games on Thursday. Results Table Kien Keat Koo/Boon Heong Tan (Malaysia) beat Bodin Isara/Maneepong Jongjit (Thailand) 21-16 21-18 1-Cai Yun/Fu Haifeng (China) beat Chai Biao/Guo Zhendong (China) 21-15 21-19