UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Danes, Chinese reach men's doubles final

(Adds result of second semi-final)

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen defeated South Korea’s Chung Jae-sung and Lee Yong-dae 17-21 21-18 22-20 to reach the final of the men’s doubles at the London Games on Saturday.

The Danish pair will meet China’s Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng in the gold medal decider on Sunday.

Cai and Fu earlier defeated Malaysia’s Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong 21-9 21-19 in the first semi-final. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alison Williams)