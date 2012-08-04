FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Danes, Chinese reach men's doubles final
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Danes, Chinese reach men's doubles final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds result of second semi-final)

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen defeated South Korea’s Chung Jae-sung and Lee Yong-dae 17-21 21-18 22-20 to reach the final of the men’s doubles at the London Games on Saturday.

The Danish pair will meet China’s Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng in the gold medal decider on Sunday.

Cai and Fu earlier defeated Malaysia’s Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong 21-9 21-19 in the first semi-final. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.