LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Denmark beat South Korea 2-1 at Wembley Arena in the men's badminton doubles semi-finals on Saturday. Results Table Results Table 3-Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen (Denmark) beat 2-Jung Jae Sung/Lee Yong-Dae (South Korea) 17-21 21-18 22-20 1-Cai Yun/Fu Haifeng (China) beat Kien Keat Koo/Boon Heong Tan (Malaysia) 21-9 21-19