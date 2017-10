LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South Korea won the Olympic bronze medal in the men's badminton doubles at the 2012 London Games on Sunday. South Korea beat Malaysia 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London. Results Table 2-Chung Jae-Sung/Lee Yong-Dae (South Korea) beat Kien Keat Koo/Boon Heong Tan (Malaysia) 23-21 21-10