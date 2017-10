LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng won the Olympic gold medal in the men's badminton doubles on Sunday. Denmark's Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen won the silver. Results table 1-Cai Yun/Fu Haifeng (China) beat 3-Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen (Denmark) 21-16 21-15