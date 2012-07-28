FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Germany's Marc Zwiebler beat Maldives' Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed 2-0 in men's badminton singles Group K
July 28, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Germany's Marc Zwiebler beat Maldives' Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed 2-0 in men's badminton singles Group K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Germany's Marc Zwiebler beat
Maldives' Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London
in the men's badminton singles Group K at the 2012 London Games
on Saturday.
    Zwiebler leads the men's badminton singles Group K round
with 1 point.

 Results Table
 Marc Zwiebler (Germany) beat Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed (Maldives)
21-9, 21-6
 STANDINGS 
                             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Marc Zwiebler (Germany)   1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Dmytro Zavadsky (Ukraine) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed ()  1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Dmytro Zavadsky (Ukraine) v Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed (Maldives)
(1244) London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
