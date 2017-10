LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunarathna beat Japan's Kenichi Tago 2-0 in the men's Badminton singles Group C match at Wembley Arena in London. Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunarathna will go through to the next round. Result Niluka Karunarathna (Sri Lanka) beat Kenichi Tago (Japan) 21-18 21-16 (Editing by Alistair Smout)