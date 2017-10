LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Taufik Hidayat beat Spain's Pablo Abian 2-0 in a men's badminton singles Group O match. Indonesia's Taufik Hidayat will go through to the next round. Results Table Taufik Hidayat (Indonesia) beat Pablo Abian (Spain) 22-20 21-11 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Taufik Hidayat (Indonesia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2 2. Pablo Abian (Spain) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1 3. Petr Koukal (Czech Republic) 2 0 0 2 1 4 0