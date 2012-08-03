FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-China's Lin in men's final with Lee
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-China's Lin in men's final with Lee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Lin trounces South Korea’s Lee

* To meet Malaysia’s Lee in final (Adds Lin result)

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Defending champion Lin Dan defeated South Korea’s Lee Hyun-il 21-12 21-10 at the London Olympic badminton tournament on Friday to set up a re-match of the men’s singles final at Beijing with Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei.

The top seeded Malaysian Lee earlier defeated China’s Chen Long 21-13 21-14 in the first semi-final.

Lee will bid to win Malaysia’s first gold medal. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Mark Meadows)

