Olympics-Women's badminton doubles Group C

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - South Korea leads the Olympic women's badminton doubles Group C round with 1 point. Indonesia and Australia currently share second place with 1 point. Results Table Leanne Choo/Renuga Veeran (Australia) beat Michelle Edwards/ Annari Viljoen (South Africa) 21-9 21-7 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Ha/Kim (South Korea) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 2. Polii/Jauhari (Indonesia) 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 2. Choo/Veeran (Australia) 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 4. Edwards/Viljoen (South Africa) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Edwards/Viljoen (South Africa) v Polii/Jauhari (Indonesia) (1420) Ha/Kim (Korea) v Choo/Re. Veeran (Australia) (1809)